The Met Office have issued a fresh yellow weather warning for parts of north and mid Wales, with drivers urged to "be prepared" for the weather to change quickly.

The new warning stretches from south-east of Llanrwst to just north of Llandrindod Wells and will last until midday today (Monday).

It comes and parts of the country saw heavy snowfall over the weekend.

There have been plummeting temperatures across Wales in recent days, with the Met Office warning of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths as well as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The fresh weather warning is in place until midday today (Monday). Credit: Met Office

Writing on their website, the Met Office said: "Rain will likely fall as snow to relatively low levels for a time this evening and at first tonight across parts of northern England, giving a few cms of additional cover locally.

"Snow should become confined to the higher parts of northern and central Wales, as well as northern England with time, leading to accumulations of 2-5 cm on some roads above around 150 m, and perhaps 10-15 cm on roads above around 350 m.

"Snow will die out from the north through Monday. What should I do? Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.

"Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey.

The hills around Caersws in Powys were still snow-covered on Sunday afternoon Credit: Philip Edwards

"Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

"If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

Over the weekend, Traffic Wales urged drivers to "Stay safe by planning ahead and adjusting your driving to the weather"

But it's not just snow that will be causing disruption at the start of the working week.

This morning (Monday), the speed limit on Britannia Bridge on the A55 was reduced to 30mph because of high winds.

There is also a yellow weather in place for most of the south-east of Wales with heavy rainfall expected.

Stunning icicles formed on Great Orme on Saturday morning Credit: Marc Hughes

Drivers are urged to "leave plenty of time" and "don't be in a rush" when on the roads in wintery conditions.

You can keep up to date with the latest ITV Wales weather forecast here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...