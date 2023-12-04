Sir Tom Jones will play at the International Eisteddfod next year.

It was confirmed on Monday morning (4 December) that the 83-year-old will be part of the line-up in Llangollen next July, a month after his 84th birthday.

He will play on the first night of the six-day festival, with tickets going on sale on Friday (8 December).

Opera singer Katherine Jenkins and jazz musician Gregory Porter are amongst the other performers at next year's festival. Credit: PA Images

Fellow Welsh star Katherine Jenkins and jazz artist Gregory Porter are amongst the other acts who will be performing in Denbighshire next summer.

Other performers, including musicians and dancers, will compete to win prizes at the Eisteddfod.

The event categories include Young Choir of the World, International Voice of the Future and International Voice of Musical Theatre.

The International Eisteddfod was first held in 1947 and has attracted more than 400,000 acts from 140 countries to perform in Llangollen over the years.

The event has attracted some of the world's biggest names over the decades including the late Italian operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti at the start of his career.

Pavarotti first performed at the Eisteddfod in 1955, singing with his home town choir from Modena, which was conducted by his father. He then returned to the Royal International Pavillion four decades later in 1995.

Pavarotti is amongst the world-famous artists to have played at the International Eisteddfod in Llangollen. Credit: PA Images

Tom Jones will return to Wales for the second time in just two years, having performed three sold-out shows at Cardiff Castle this summer.

Next year's event will be held between 2 and 7 July.

