Dawn, who has early on-set dementia, said: “Life doesn’t end with your diagnosis"

A woman who did not leave her house for months after being diagnosed with early onset dementia said her life has been turned around by getting a job helping others with the condition.

Last year, Dawn Davies from Swansea received the devastating news that she had dementia.

However, now she works at the Dementia Hwb as part of a scheme to enable people with the condition to have a one-on-one conversation with someone else on the same journey.

Based in the city's Quadrant Shopping Centre, the Dementia Hwb supports those living with dementia, as well as their family and friends.

Dawn said: “I was lost, totally lost when I got my diagnosis on 29 September 2022.

"I was lucky to have had such a supportive family who were incredible with me, even through my darkest days.

"Nothing prepares you for a diagnosis like this."

Dawn now helps others with the condition through the Dementia Hwb's buddy scheme. Credit: ITV Wales

Recalling the time before her diagnosis, Dawn said: "The testing for dementia came about following a funny comment from my partner, after I had started to forget daily tasks.

"We always poke fun at one another and one day he said ‘you’re losing your marbles’.

"It wasn’t until a couple of days later that I realised that I definitely felt as though I was forgetting things more frequently. So I went to the doctors."

Talking about receiving the diagnosis, she added: “I felt numb. I was in shock and I didn’t know what to say.

"My daughter was fantastic and asked questions but I remained quiet and frozen. I had been diagnosed with early on-set dementia.

“Following that consultation, I got home and didn’t want to leave my armchair.

"I didn’t want to speak to anyone, I didn’t want to leave the house. I thought my life was over and I stayed at home for months."

Before getting her job, she used the information centre herself, having come across it by accident on a shopping trip.

Dawn said: "One day, I went to the Quadrant, after much coaxing, and we walked past the Dementia Hwb. It was like a sign.

"The last thing I wanted to do was walk in, but my partner Brian managed to get me to walk through the doors.

"I was greeted by a wonderful lady who was unbelievably helpful but of course, I just felt exposed.

"I felt like she was judging me, and I asked her how she would know what I was going through, to which she responded, ‘I’ve had dementia for 10 years!’

“I couldn’t believe it. How was someone with dementia able to work in a bustling shopping centre?

"I snapped at her and said, ‘you don’t look like you have it!' She laughed and replied, ‘what am I supposed to look like?'"

Dawn came across the Dementia Hwb by chance whilst she was on a shopping trip. Credit: ITV Wales

Reflecting on that life-changing moment, Dawn added: “It’s certainly the invisible illness. I didn’t know what I expected her to look like if I’m honest."

“This was a turning point for me. My life wasn’t over, maybe I was just beginning a new chapter?

“Then another member from the team mentioned the Dementia Buddy Scheme to me. This was my chance to give back and to support others going through similar.

"I loved volunteering in this role and after a few months, I was offered a paid role, I couldn’t believe it.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but I feel like I have a new lease of life, which I never thought I’d have again.”

Dawn went to the doctor after her husband noticed she was losing her memory. Credit: ITV Wales

The Dementia Hwb is supported by Dementia Friendly Swansea, as well as Alzheimer's Society Cymru, Age Cymru West Glamorgan and other local organisations.

Dawn's story has turned from one of despair to one of hope and she no longer sees her diagnosis as the life sentence she initially feared.

She said: “Life doesn’t end with your diagnosis, there are so many opportunities out there and I’d advise anyone going through what I’m going through to come in for a cuppa and a chat.

"It may just be the best thing to happen to you. You only regret the things you don’t do.”

