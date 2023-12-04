Wrexham AFC has confirmed it will build a temporary new stand behind the goal at the Kop End, increasing capacity by more than 2,000.

Work will begin in the first week of December, with the hope it will be opened for the game against Newport County at STōK Cae Ras on Saturday 23 December.

The club said the hope is to "address the frustration" of fans who have been unable to attend matches with increased demand since the takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The club's following has increased hugely under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Credit: PA Images

A spokesman for the Red Dragons said: "The costs of the temporary stand will be greater than generated from ticket sales, but the board felt the priority was to enable more fans to see the team live and address the frustration felt by some that they can’t get a ticket for games."

Permissions and licences for the new stand are being sought by the club simultaneously whilst building the temporary stand.

The aim is to be able to build a permanent stand in the same area of the ground eventually.

The spokesman said: "We are making good progress resolving the outstanding matters before the Kop Development can commence, but with a minimum of three months mobilisation period before work can start on site, we can now install a temporary stand without negatively impacting the construction programme for the Kop."

The stand, which will have 2,289 seats, will only be used by home fans. It will have an extra 20 wheelchair spaces.

The most expensive seats in the new stand will cost £20, reflecting the fact that "the stand will not have a roof and fans will be exposed to any inclement weather."

Once the club has permission to use the new stand, members will be given priority trying to get tickets.

Wrexham are currently second in League Two, five points behind Salford City. Credit: PA Images

As it stands, Wrexham sit second in League Two - putting them in position for automatic promotion to League One - and progressed to the third round of the FA Cup after beating Yeovil Town 3-0 on Sunday.

Stockport County are currently 5 points ahead, having played the same number of games.

The Red Dragons' next league game is away against second-from-bottom Forest Green Rovers.

