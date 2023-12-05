Armed police are searching for a male suspect after a 29-year-old woman was stabbed in Aberfan in south Wales.

The victim has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales with police describing her injuries as "non-life threatening".

Armed officers were called to the scene after receiving a call just before 9.10am on Tuesday 5 December.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "South Wales Police were called just before 9.10 am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr.

"The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find him.

"A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers."

Police are requesting that people avoid the area whilst they deal with the ongoing incident. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe while the incident is ongoing and police are requesting people avoid the area.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called today (5 December), at approximately 9.10 am, to reports of an incident in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil.

“We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru High Acuity Response unit to the scene where advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

“We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

A police cordon is in place between Coronation Place and Moy Road Credit: ITV Wales

Gerald Jones, MP for Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney, posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: "I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

He added: "You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they deal with the incident."

Rhiannon S. Davies, Head Teacher of Greenfield School, said: "We are aware of an ongoing police incident in Aberfan.

"We just wanted to reassure you that as a precaution we are keeping the pupils safe inside the building, and all perimeter gates are locked."

This is a breaking news story and this page will be updated.

