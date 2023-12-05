Armed police respond to reports of serious assault in Aberfan

Armed Police have responded to reports of a serious assault in Aberfan. People are being advised to avoid the Moy Road area.

In a statement released on Facebook, South Wales Police said: "Emergency services are responding to serious assault that took place on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr just before 9.10am this morning.

"Armed officers are in the area, and we request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident."

Gerald Jones, MP for Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney, posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: "I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

He added: "You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they deal with the incident."

Rhiannon S. Davies, Head Teacher of Greenfield School, said: "We are aware of an ongoing police incident in Aberfan.

"We just wanted to reassure you that as a precaution we are keeping the pupils safe inside the building, and all perimeter gates are locked."

This is a breaking news story and this page will be updated.

