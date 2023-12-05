A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 29-year-old woman was stabbed in Aberfan.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Merthyr following the incident on Tuesday (5 December).

A statement from the force said: “Following a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr earlier this morning, officers have arrested a 28-year-old man from Merthyr on suspicion of attempted murder.

“He is currently in police custody.”

A police cordon was put in place and local schools were closed as a precaution. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The police were called just before 9.10 am following reports of an incident on Moy Road with a female taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Kira Terrett was walking her dog near her home and was one of the first people on the scene. She told ITV: "This is a quiet village. Nothing happens everyone is quiet. I ran to go and help and then called the ambulance and police."

She described how all the neighbours ran out to help carrying pillows and towels and said: "One of the girls down the street is a nurse and she was putting the towels, putting pressure on the wounds."

Ms Terrett paid tribute to the emergency services she said: "They were here within minutes. Armed police were here, the paramedics were here, the helimeds came as well because we weren't sure whether her waters had broken and we were worried about the baby as well."

The incident was raised during plenary at the Senedd on Tuesday with First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford saying his thoughts were with the people of Aberfan.

It's after Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies spoke about the incident as events unfolding in the village.

Play Brightcove video

He said: "I would like to extend my thoughts to the community of Aberfan which is going through an incident at the moment and I will go no further on that as events are unfolding as we speak.

"But I am sure everyone's thoughts are with that community and those involved in trying to restore the situation at Aberfan."

Mr Drakeford said: “Can I echo what the leader of the opposition said about the events that are unfolding in Aberfan? I was grateful for the briefing I received earlier in the day from Dawn Bowden, the constituency member.

“Events continue to unfold and for the moment our thoughts are with people caught up in them and there will be more, no doubt, that we will learn.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…