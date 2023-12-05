Swansea City begin manager search after Michael Duff sacking

Swansea City have begun their search for a new head coach after Michael Duff was relieved of his duties yesterday (Monday).

Duff's sacking comes after a run of just one win in their last eight outings for the Swans.

Five wins in the Championship all season leaves the Swans 19th in the second tier, five points above the relegation zone.

Assistant head coach Alan Sheehan has been put in interim charge of first team duties with Martin Paterson also leaving the club.

Michael Duff playing for Northern Ireland against Wales. Credit: PA Images

In a statement on their website, the club said: "The process to appoint a new head coach is already under way and the club will update supporters in due course."

Swansea City chairman Andy Coleman said: “This was a very difficult decision and one that was given considerable thought and attention.

“I acknowledge that there has been a significant amount of change at the club, both on and off the pitch, during Michael’s tenure.

"I consistently asked for patience as we gave him time to implement his plans and bring the squad together.

“Unfortunately, we have seen neither the results that we expect nor the progress from the squad that we need.

"I believe it is now in the best interests of Swansea City to make a change of head coach.

“I have the greatest respect for Michael as a person and as a leader. I know how hard he and his staff have worked throughout this season for Swansea City.

"I want to personally thank Michael, Martin, and their families for the sacrifices they have made on behalf of this club and this city.

“I know that Michael will be successful in his next opportunity and on behalf of the Board and the entire club, I wish him and Martin only the best in their future endeavours.

“I understand how important it is to reconnect the leadership of Swansea City Football Club with its supporters. That is one of the primary reasons why I moved here with my family this summer.

Five wins in the Championship all season leaves the Swans 19th in the second tier, five points above the relegation zone. Credit: PA Images

“Being present in Swansea matters, but so does taking responsibility. I will learn from the experience of these last several months.

"My appreciation for how critical the Swansea identity is to this club has grown since the summer and it will be high in my mind as I make the decision on our new head coach.”

Duff was one of two managerial casualties in the Championship overnight, with Sunderland also parting ways with Tony Mowbray.

He was appointed in the summer following Russell Martin's departure to fellow Championship side Southampton.

Welshman Nathan Jones is currently the bookies' favourite to take over at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...