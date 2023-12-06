A car crashed into a hospital entrance in Wrexham, leaving one person injured.

Emergency services were called to Wrexham Maelor Hospital after the vehicle was driven into the rotating doors at the front entrance.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the immediate area while emergency services respond.

North Wales Police, who were called to the scene shortly before 2pm on Wednesday, confirmed the woman is being assessed for minor injuries.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently in attendance and one person is being assessed for minor injuries.

"The front entrance to the hospital is currently cordoned off and the public are requested to avoid the immediate vicinity whilst emergency services deal with the incident."

A taxi driver was among the first on the scene, saying: "I'm a private hire driver and I was collecting customers. I jumped out and started phoning the fire brigade.

"I went in and she was opening her car door. So I was starting to help her get out. Someone was saying to make sure the engine was turned off which she had.

"I just helped her get out of the building. There was some nurses waiting outside of the doors so I just passed her over.

"I got in my car and took my customers home."

