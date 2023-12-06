Police are continuing to investigate the unexplained death of a 21-year-old woman from Pentre, Rhondda.

Oliver Spencer died suddenly after falling ill at a techno even in Cardiff in the early hours of 2 December.

It is understood the incident happened at a music event at Vaults underground dance venue on Bute Street, Butetown, where techno DJ and producer Azyr had been playing.

Olivia's loved ones have been paying tribute to her, saying she had a "heart of pure gold."

In a statement they said: “We as a family are absolutely devastated. Olivia was one-of-a-kind with a heart of pure gold. She lit up every room she walked into with her funny, bubbly personality.

"She will be missed by all who knew her.”

Olivia is said to have fallen ill at a techno event at the Vaults underground nightclub in Butetown. Credit: Media Wales

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the sudden and unexplained death of a 21-year-old woman who was taken ill at a music event in Butetown, Cardiff, during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"She has been formally identified as Olivia Spencer from Pentre, Rhondda."

The force has said there are no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared on behalf of HM Coroner.

Another event that was scheduled to take place at the Vaults venue on Saturday night was cancelled.

Vaults is located in the basement of Portland House, a historic building which formerly hosted a bank, and primarily hosts techno, house and drum and bass events.

The building was originally the Cardiff docks branch of the National Provincial Bank before later being run by NatWest.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...