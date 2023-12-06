Cymru's eyes are firmly fixed on qualifying for the Euros in 2025, according to manager Gemma Grainger.

She made the comment after an encouraging 0-0 draw with Germany on Tuesday night in Swansea.

After the match, she said: "We're very much together in terms of what we want to do and we have a focus on that vision of qualifying for the Euros so tonight it was purely the performance. Tonight we wanted to come here and put on a performance that made people proud of us."

It was the first time the side have picked up points in a disappointing Women's Nations League tournament, having already been relegated to a lower-ranked group for next season.

Cymru were the stronger side for much of Tuesday night's game. Credit: PA Images

The draw followed five consecutive defeats in the competition.

But the conclusion of this year's campaign has provided cause for optimism, holding the former world champions to a draw in which Wales often looked the better side.

The result did not stop Germany, who are currently 6th in the world rankings, from winning Group A3, beating Denmark and Iceland, as well as Wales.

Full of praise for her players, Grainger said: "We executed our game plan. We have very good game plans and it's about executing them from the first minute to the last minute.

"To do that against Germany, the players should be very proud."

It has been a tough Nations League campaign for Cymru, losing all but one game. Credit: PA Images

The next Women's Euros tournament will be held in Switzerland in 2025.

Germany has secured a place by topping their table, as has Denmark by finishing second. Eight teams - those who finished in the top two spots in the four highest ranked Nations League groups - have already qualified.

Wales, though, will have to win a spot in Switzerland through the play-offs , which will work on a knock-out basis.

16 teams will ultimately qualify for the competition.

Reflecting on the game against Germany, Grainger said: "I'm really proud of the players tonight in terms of that performance and I thought we were the better team.

"We've had more clear-cut chances, hit the post, so overall I'm very pleased.

"Playing in this league is what we've always wanted to do. In the last year we've played Germany, we've played Denmark, we've played the USA. These are the games, and this is the learning, that's going to take us forward."

Captain Sophie Ingle said Cymru managed to "nullify" Germany in what was a "great result." Credit: PA Images

Captain Sophie Ingle also praised the performance at full time. She said: "We never give in. I said it the other night, but we don't. We're playing a top team there and we nullified them.

"We could have scored - again, that's the next step we have to take. We have to get the ball in the back of the net somehow but credit to us, getting a draw at home right now against them is a great result for us."

Looking ahead to the Euro qualifiers, midfielder Jess Fishlock said: "I couldn't be any prouder of these girls and this group, and we're going to take this now to give us confidence to really push on for our Euro qualifiers."

