A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Aberfan, south Wales.

South Wales Police said Daniel Mihai Popescu, aged 28, from Merthyr, had been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Moy Road, Aberfan.

He is due to appear at Merthyr Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 7 December.

A police spokesperson added that the 29-year-old woman who was injured during the incident has been discharged from hospital.

She had been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff after emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.10am on Tuesday.

While the search was taking place on Tuesday, local schools activated their lockdown protocols. Officers stayed in the area when pupils left school.

Police arrested a man, who is believed to be known to the victim, on suspicion of attempted murder, just before 4pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said on Wednesday: “Daniel Mihai Popescu, aged 28, from Merthyr, has today been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, yesterday morning.

“He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Thursday December 7, at 10am.

“The 29-year-old woman who was injured during the incident has been discharged from hospital.”

Speaking on Tuesday at a press conference outside Merthyr Tydfil police station, Chief Inspector Rob Miles said there "will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and the wider community".

