A man is continuing to be questioned by police after he was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a pregnant woman in Aberfan.

The force said it was a "targeted attack" and the 29-year-old woman suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

She remains in hospital.

The stabbing happened on Tuesday 5 December, as officers were called to Moy Road, around 9.10am.

Police held a press conference on Tuesday following the stabbing. Credit: PA

Following a hunt led by armed police, a 28-year-old man, from Merthyr Tydfil, was arrested at 3.50pm on Tuesday.

He is thought to be known to the victim, police have said.

While the search was taking place, local schools activated their lock-down protocols, to keep pupils safe.

Officers stayed in the area when pupils left school.

Speaking on Tuesday at a press conference outside Merthyr Tydfil police station, Chief Inspector Rob Miles said he appreciated the "sense of shock" felt as the attack "happened in broad daylight".

He added that there "will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and the wider community".

He went on to thank the community for its "patience and support" when police "traced and arrested the suspect.”

