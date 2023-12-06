Senior UK politicians have been paying tribute to Glenys Kinnock, the former MEP and wife of the former Labour leader Neil Kinnock, who died at the weekend.

Rishi Sunak led Prime Minister's Questions by saying that she had made an “enormous contribution to public life.”

Earlier this week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said Baroness Kinnock's legacy will be "very significant".

Baroness Kinnock pictured with her husband Lord Kinnock. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Her family said she died peacefully in her sleep aged 79.

Current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called Baroness Kinnock a “giant of the Labour family.”

He told MPs that “Glenys Kinnock was a passionate campaigner for social justice who changed lives, home and abroad. She was a loving and supportive partner and mother and her death is a huge loss to all of us.”

Earlier in the Commons, the The Secretary of State for Wales said that “Glenys Kinnock made an enormous contribution to politics in this country.”

While the Wales Minister, Fay Jones, recalled that she first met Baroness Kinnock “as an intern in the European Parliament many years ago and I've never forgotten that she was fearless remarkable and determined.”

Labour’s Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stephens said that “Glenys Kinnock was an inspiration to our Labour movement, to her many friends and colleagues around the world, but most of all to her family.

“And as the Kinnock family grieve, we send them our love and deepest sympathy.”

