ITV Wales journalist Mike Griffiths went along to watch the simulation in action

Junior doctors have taken part in a simulation training them to deal with a terror attack or other major incident.

The event in Cardiff included a scenario where a vehicle was used as a weapon, with lifelike model casualties who medics attempted to treat.

Amongst other critical skills, doctors at the Principality Stadium were taught about critical care before patients go to hospital, airway management and looking after pregnant women.

The British Trauma Society organised the training scenario, which the charity hopes will help improve the care critically injured patients receive.

Trauma consultant Ian Pallister led the simulation at the Principality Stadium. Credit: ITV Wales

Trauma consultant Ian Pallister led the simulation and is the Welsh ambassador for the UK-wide citizenAID charity. He said: "For those of us who are accustomed to working in a hospital, which is a resource-rich environment, to find ourselves literally with no equipment and nothing available to us, it's important that we recalibrate our thought processes.

"Even for us, when we have lots of theoretical knowledge but have no tools with which to apply our practical capabilities, in those circumstances we're no different to members of the general public as a whole."

Different emergency services, such as the Welsh Air Ambulance, were at the event to share their expertise. Credit: ITV Wales

CitizenAID aims to equip people with the knowledge they need to help others who have been injured in a terror attack.

The hope is that even the most experienced people who take part in such events learn something new.

Ruby Thomas from the Welsh Air Ambulance said: "It's days like this that we can come and teach and provide information about what we do, to sort of disseminate that information to other people so that they're able to do these little interventions that can essentially save lives."

Ruby Thomas from the Welsh Air Ambulance: "We could be faced with that [a terror attack] tomorrow." Credit: ITV Wales

Talking about preparing for an attack, she added: "We never know when we're going to be faced with that [a major incident].

"We could be faced with that tomorrow and so days like this, we're constantly keeping ourselves updated and providing that information on the most relevant, up-to-date information to provide the best care."

The event prepared for the type of incident no one would want to encounter, but the skills learnt could be lifesaving if the worst-case scenario happens.

Major trauma specialist Dr JJ Lee said the extra training will empower medics if they ever find themselves involved in a major incident. Credit: ITV Wales

Medics are often called upon in situations such as terror attacks to care for the wounded. Part of the aim of the training is to "ease that burden" on them.

Major trauma specialist Dr JJ Lee said: "You're empowering your staff to be trained for this kind of situation and actually reducing the moral injury, the impact on them, should a major incident occur. They've been trained.

"The more that you exercise, the more that you drill, the more this becomes normal, you're able to work within that limited bandwidth that you do have when it comes to a major incident - a major event going on - where all sorts of things might be happening.

"Because you're the medic you are having to continue to deliver care and to deliver it to as many people as possible."

