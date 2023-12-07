A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Aberfan.

South Wales Police said Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, from Merthyr Tydfil, had been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Coronation Place, Aberfan, on Tuesday 5 December.

Popescu, of no fixed address, appeared at Merthyr Magistrates' Court. He is also charged with stalking and witness intimidation.

A police spokesperson added that on Wednesday the 29-year-old who was injured during the incident was discharged from hospital.

Popescu appeared at Merthyr Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder, stalking and witness intimation.

She had been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff after emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.10am on Tuesday.

Speaking on Tuesday at a press conference outside Merthyr Tydfil police station, Chief Inspector Rob Miles said there "will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and the wider community."

District Judge Neale Thomas remanded the defendant into custody and adjourned the case to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, where Popescu will next appear on 4 January.

