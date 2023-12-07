Play Brightcove video

Marina Jenkins reports from the UK's largest non-alcoholic brewery, in Swansea

Alcohol-free drinks are the fastest-growing trend, with sales increasing by almost a quarter this year alone.

As more people seek out healthier lifestyle choices, brands like Drop Bear Beer in Swansea say they aim to create products which don't make people feel like they are "missing out."

It's just brewed its first batch of ale at its new non-alcoholic brewery in the city which is the largest of its kind in the UK.

Co-founder Joelle Drummond told ITV Wales: "The first priority for us is the product. It is brewed like real beer, with real beer ingredients and it tastes like real beer.

"And secondly, we've created a brand that's really inclusive and it doesn't make you feel like you're missing out if you go alcohol-free."

Joelle Drummond, the co-founder of Drop Bear Beer

The brand which launched in 2018 from a kitchen hob is now known for its bold flavoured beers and colourful branding.

Yuzu Pale Ale, which is infused with Japanese fruit is the first to be brewed at the new site. It will produce enough for 12,000 cans, which will be sold in shops and pubs across Wales.

Nearly a third of pub visits are now alcohol-free, with half of people buying a non-alcoholic or low-alcohol drink last year.

For some, the option of non-alcoholic drinks can be life-changing. Damien, a veteran and recovering alcoholic from Swansea, said: "Non-alcoholic drinks make you feel like part of society again.

"You can go outside, enjoy with your friends and family, and not get in any trouble. So non-alcoholic drinks are the way forward."

There has been a huge rise in the popularity of non-alcoholic drinks in recent years. Credit: ITV Wales

However, some people are yet to be convinced to make the switch. Giving their views in Swansea, one shopper said: "When I was pregnant I had non-alcoholic but no, I wouldn't generally buy non-alcoholic."

Another told ITV Wales: "I like a glass of red wine when I go out but I don't really drink at home, so it wouldn't really come into my mind."

However, reflecting changing habits, someone else said: "You can get 'nosecco.' I like prosecco, so I think maybe this year we will be doing a little bit of an alcohol-free one."

