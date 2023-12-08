American music legend, Billy Joel will perform his first show in Wales since 1980 next summer.

The iconic star will head to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday 9 August 2024.

The last time he played here was at Deeside Leisure Centre 43 years ago. Back in the 70s and 80s it hosted bands like Blondie, The Police and ACDC.

Joel has sold millions of albums across the world and thousands of fans are expected to travel to the Welsh capital to see his only European performance.

Nicknamed "The Piano Man" after the autobiographical track which became his first hit, Billy Joel's sold-out 2023 UK date at Hyde Park, saw him receive a glowing critical reception across the board, with one 4-star review calling it “a jubilant singalong.”

He has had a string of 33 Top 40 hits, all of which he has written himself over almost five decades and 23 Grammy nominations since his first recording contract in 1972.

Chris Isaak's career spans nearly forty years. Credit: Outside Organisation

Joel will be joined for this one-off show by Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer Chris Isaak. The 'Wicked Game' star's career spans nearly forty years.

Isaak has thirteen critically acclaimed studio albums and twelve chart-topping singles under his belt.

He's also starred in several motion pictures and wrote music for the soundtracks of Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet.

Tickets will go on sale Friday 15 December at 10.00 am.

2024 is expected to be a bumper year for music tourism in Wales - with thousands of fans expected to travel here from outside the UK to watch their favourite artists.

Taylor Swift is bringing her much anticipated Eras tour to Cardiff and Pink recently announced she will open the UK leg of her Summer Carnival tour at the Principality Stadium.

Bruce Springsteen will also kick off the UK leg of the E Street Band's world tour in Cardiff on Sunday 5 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...