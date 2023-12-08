A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his 77-year-old wife, who died following a car fire.

David Clarke, 80, of Higher Lane, Langland, Swansea, admitted killing Helen Clarke when he appeared at Swansea Crown Court via videolink for a plea hearing.

Helen Clarke died after being rushed to Swansea's Singleton Hospital with serious burns in September.

David Clarke appeared at Swansea Crown Court via videolink. Credit: Media Wales

Police were called to Sketty Lane in Swansea just after 8.20am on Friday 22 September by firefighters dealing with a burning black Honda Jazz car.

A man and woman were taken to hospital. Mrs Clarke died the following Sunday at Morriston hospital.

Judge Paul Thomas KC told the defendant to expect life in prison, with the only question being how long he will have to spend in jail before he can apply for release.

A sentencing date was set for 9 February next year.

Clarke will remain in custody until he is sentenced.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...