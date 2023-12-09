A bike sharing scheme operating in Cardiff and the Vale is being scrapped after thousands of bikes were stolen or vandalised.

Nextbike launched in Cardiff in 2018 with bikes introduced to the Vale of Glamorgan in 2020.

During that time, 3,000 bikes were stolen or vandalised, leaving only a third of the fleet available for use.

The company took away the bike share scheme temporarily in November 2021 after it was reported that hundreds of bikes had been stolen from it.

The scheme will cease to operate from January 2024, but work to introduce a new and improved service is underway.

Cabinet member for transport and strategic planning, Cllr Dan De'Ath, said: "The Cardiff and Vale cycle-hire scheme has, despite its challenges, been an immensely popular scheme with a significant number of users and we thank its dedicated and loyal customers for their support.

"I want them to know that it is our intention to see a new cycle hire scheme return to the city as soon as possible.

“The council is optimistic that we can find a new partner. At the end of the day, it’s clear there is an appetite and a desire for this type of scheme evidenced by the high user numbers. We now need to find a way, using the latest technology, which will make it harder for people intent on vandalising or stealing bikes to get away with their actions."

The Nextbike contract was due to end in early 2025 and Cardiff Council had already started work on what a new, and updated scheme, might look like.

A feasibility study is underway which will provide answers on the best way forward for both Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan councils.

This study will look at schemes across the globe, understand improvements in security, and the latest technology, while reviewing a variety of suppliers and different operating and sponsorship models.

Cllr De'Ath said the local authority would also look at available grant funding.

Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for sustainable places, Cllr Bronwen Brooks, said: "I’m disappointed that this joint scheme is no longer viable following a high level of vandalism. It has proven popular in the Vale and was an important part of the council’s Project Zero initiative to become carbon neutral by 2030.

“Promoting active forms of travel is central to that goal and we are committed to offering opportunities for residents to cycle, particularly when there is such significant demand for this type of transport. The council will continue to operate the Brompton Bike hire system in Llantwit Major and is currently exploring options to replace the Nextbike scheme.”

The scheme in Cardiff and the Vale has been Nextbike’s most successful in the UK in terms of usage, with two million rentals across both counties during its lifespan.

However, there have always been regular incidents of vandalism and theft in Cardiff.

Regional operations manager at Nextbike by TIER, Jess Strangward, said: “It is sad that we have had to take the decision to close the Cardiff service as I know it was well used and liked by residents. Unfortunately, the rate of vandalism this year meant it was unfeasible for us to continue and offer a good service.

"We know the news will be disappointing to regular users and we can only apologise for that. We want to thank Cardiff and Vale Council, their residents, as well as our many partners for their support over the past five years."

