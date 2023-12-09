Play Brightcove video

Warning - this article and report contains reference to issue which readers may find upsetting, including mental health and suicide

A mum completing a charity walk in memory of her daughter was given an amazing surprise when the Prince of Wales turned up to cheer her on.

Emma Webb is walking more than 150 miles from Chepstow to London after her daughter Brodie took her own life at the age of just 16.

Due to arrive in London on Wednesday, she has already surpassed her target of raising £30,000 for suicide prevention charities.

Following the surprise, she posted on Facebook: “So day 13… and this happened. How very, very kind and supportive. Keep watching for the biggest surprise.”

The video has now been seen more than a million times across various social media platforms.

Brodie's big passion was showing jumping. Horses were their life.

Brodie was a talented show jumper who loved horses. Credit: Emma Webb

That's why Emma is pulling a life-size resin horse along the length of the journey.

Beginning on 25 November at Brodie's favourite showground, she will finish at the Excel Centre in time for the International Horse Show, an event they used to attend annually together.

Emma is pulling a resin model of a horse all the way, honouring the love of show jumping she shared with her daughter. Credit: Emma Webb

On her website, called 'Do it for Brodie', Ms Webb said the horse show was “a huge part of our lives and we loved attending each year as part of our family lead up to Christmas celebrations”.

Emma is raising money for both Riders Mind, a charity working to improve the mental wellbeing of equestrians, and Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

