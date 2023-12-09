Sky has opened its first digital hub in Wales to help provide young people with access to free Sky WiFi and a range of new technology devices.

Set up in partnership with Cardiff Council’s Youth Services, the hub will run regular digital skills workshops to help support and educate young people.

According to the Welsh Government, around 7% of people in Wales aren’t online - this level of digital inequality is higher than the rest of the UK.

The official opening saw a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Cllr Peter Bradbury, Cardiff Council's Cabinet Member for Tackling Poverty and Supporting Young People.

"All kids should have the same opportunities," said Cllr Bradbury.

"This (the hub) is teaching kids the skills that they’ll need to go forward in jobs in the next 10 to 15 years - it’s massively important."

Guests were given the opportunity to explore Esports Gaming, music, coding/programming, digital creation, VR and AR sport experiences. Credit: ITV Wales

During the opening, guests were given the opportunity to explore Esports Gaming, music, coding/programming, digital creation, VR and AR sport experiences.

Midfielder for Cardiff City Football Club and Captain of the Wales national team, Aaron Ramsey also delivered a keynote speech on the importance of providing spaces like The Hub to help communities develop the skills they need to take new opportunities.

"I’ve seen some of these guys using the headsets and being a lot more active so it’s a way now of getting your daily hit into having some fun and using new technology as well," said Ramsey.

"I think getting that balance right is important and I think the way that it’s going, it’s only going to get better."

Sky is planning on delivering 100 Sky Up digital hubs across the UK and Ireland by the end of 2024 with the aim to offer digital resources to support communities.

There will be another eight digital hubs set up around Wales.

