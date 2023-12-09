Travel disruption expected as strong winds and flood warnings issued in Wales

Travel disruption is expected over the weekend as a number of flood warnings are issued for parts of Wales.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds which started at 9am and is in place to just before midnight.

The forecaster said: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely", as well as "some short term loss of power".

Meanwhile Natural Resources Wales issued 15 flood alerts.

Wrexham's away game with Forest Green Rovers has been postponed due to a "waterlogged pitch".

National Rail said trains between Bridgend and Rhoose Cardiff International Airport were "unable to run due to heavy rain flooding the railway."

Trains between Bridgend and Cardiff Central via Llantwit Major will terminate and start at Rhoose Cardiff International Airport.

