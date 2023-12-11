Tributes have been paid to a rough sleeper who died just days after reacting to Suella Braverman's comments that homelessness is a "lifestyle choice."

Richard O'Brien, 56, was well known in Cardiff and would often sleep in the entrance of Burger King on Queen Street.

'Paddy' as he was more commonly known due to his Irish roots, was found dead outside the fast-food restaurant on 27 November after becoming unwell during the night.

Mr O'Brien is the third rough sleeper to die in the capital this year.

Last month the former Home Secretary faced criticism after saying she wanted to stop "those who cause a nuisance...by pitching tents in public spaces" and claiming that living on the streets was a "lifestyle choice."

The former Home Secretary wanted to bring in new laws to curb the amount of people sleeping rough on the streets. Credit: PA

In response to Ms Braverman's remarks, Mr O'Brien said "I wouldn’t agree with that.

"I’m not saying people don’t have places - some people do, and whether they want to choose to be on the pavement, that’s up to them.

"But the fact is, there are people out here who haven’t got anywhere - and can’t get anywhere, so they have no choice; they have to be on this pavement."

"I wouldn’t sleep in a tent even if you gave me one... It’s dangerous for starters - anyone could come and take a match or a lighter while you’re in it.

"It’s happened before - not to me, but I know others it has on two occasions."

Touchingly, his friends have posted tributes on an electricity box close to the Burger King where he died.

One friend said: "He was a funny little thing, he used to make you giggle, he was a nice person, a really nice man."

Tributes left to Mr O'Brien in Cardiff city centre. Credit: Media Wales

South Wales Police confirmed a man had died after an ambulance was called to Queen Street during the early hours of 27 November.

They say there were "no suspicious circumstances" and inquiries were being made to trace Mr O'Brien's next of kin.

He is said to have been homeless "on and off" for 30 years and was first on the streets in Bristol and then in London.

Before being homeless Mr O'Brien said he was married with four children in Bristol.

"I’m more to blame than anything, because I was in and out of jail, and she [my ex-wife] couldn’t hack it, so she went with the next man. So that was it - it was game over."

“I stayed in London for 12 years - homeless on the streets of London. Again, it’s part of my life."

After London, he moved to Cardiff, where he had been living for around the last 16 years.

