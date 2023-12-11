Play Brightcove video

The First Minister was speaking on ITV1 Wales' Sharp End

Mark Drakeford has confirmed he will stand down in 2024, paving the way for a new First Minister of Wales.

He was reflecting on the last 12 months of politics and was looking ahead to the next.

Mr Drakeford was asked whether 2024 would be his last year as First Minister, to which he said, "I think you can safely put your money on that".

Mark Drakeford will be celebrating his 70th birthday next year.

He admitted that it is "highly likely" there would be a new First Minister in place by Christmas next year.

"I've always said I would stand down around the middle point of the Senedd term."

Though, Mr Drakeford went onto say, the big political "issue" next year would not his departure but instead the general election.

An ITV Wales/YouGov BarnCymru poll showed that his popularity is at an 18-month low.

More than half of respondents (56%) believe he is doing a bad job as First Minister.

When asked whether he will go before or after the general election, Mr Drakeford said: "Well, we don't know when that general election will come.

"It might not even be called this time next year, it doesn't have to be held until the end of January in 2025.

"I want that general election to come as soon as possible."

