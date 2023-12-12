Independent review into maternity and neonatal services in Swansea Bay announced

Swansea Bay University Health Board has announced an independent review into its maternity and neonatal services.

It said the review is needed "in order to maintain public confidence in the care being delivered."

In a statement, the health board added: "In the last five years there have been a number of internal and external reviews of the Health Board’s Maternity Services.

"Despite this, there has been sustained scrutiny of and comment on the services in the public domain and this has caused concern amongst the public and affected the morale of staff."

Health Minister Eluned Morgan announced on Tuesday morning the Welsh Government will conduct enhanced monitoring of the service.

The health board said: "The independent review will be overseen by an Oversight Panel, chaired by an individual who is independent of, and unconnected to, the Health Board.

"The independent Chair will oversee the progress of the review and ensure thatappropriate plans are put in place to address its findings, reporting backdirectly to the main Board of the Health Board."

