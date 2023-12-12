A political spat has broken out between a Welsh Labour MP and one of her colleagues in Cardiff Bay over a sexism row in the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Tonia Antoniazzi, who is the MP for Gower, says Dawn Bowden, the Welsh Government's Arts and Sport Deputy Minister, should "consider her position", over comments she made in an interview on BBC Wales on Sunday.

Ms Antoniazzi has accused Ms Bowden of a "cynical attempt to rewrite history" over her handling of sexism claims at the WRU, that Ms Antoniazzi says she put to the MS for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney.

However, during the BBC's Politics Wales programme, Ms Bowden said she could not have acted any sooner to the sexism complaints, claiming Ms Antoniazz had not passed them onto her.

In the interview Ms Bowden said: "What I had said, I made it very clear that I needed something more than just a kind of sense that there was a problem that couldn't be pinned down.

"So if I had, had, and I did offer this to Tonia was for her to let me have the details of who it was, what the details of what their complaints were... I would not be divulging that to anybody but it would give me the assurance if you like that what was being said, was actually real and was happening to these individuals.

"That never materialised, I never got that."

In response to that the Gower MP has said that was a "cynical attempt to rewrite history in order to hide political inaction."

A damming report was produced last month showing the extent of sexism and misogyny in the WRU.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, she said: "I was incredibly disappointed that during a recent interview, Dawn Bowden made a number of inaccurate claims relating to our communications regarding allegations of sexism and misogyny in the WRU.

"Given the importance of the issue and the trust a number of whistle-blowers placed in me by sharing their stories, I feel it is important to clarify the communication between Dawn and I.

"Contrary to the statements in her interview, I provided her with contact details of several women across the WRU who were willing to speak with her about their experiences.

"I first raised concerns regarding sexism and misogyny at the WRU with Dawn in early 2022 and she indicated that she was happy to speak with any of the women involved.

"I followed this up on multiple occasions, sharing the contact details of the women affected who were willing to meet with Dawn, as well as making her aware of the emotional impact this was having on these women.

"This was prior to the release of the BBC Wales documentary and there is a record of all of this correspondence that I’m happy to share.

"I am still unclear as to why Dawn chose not to contact these women.

"Given the seriousness of the allegations I shared I remain extremely frustrated that my representations to Dawn were met with what I can only describe as apathy, and that seemingly it was only media interest that led to action.

"Whilst I am pleased that action has now been taken, I am again disappointed at a rather cynical attempt to rewrite history in order to hide political inaction.

"I’d ask Dawn Bowden to withdraw her recent remarks about me, to apologise to the women whose outreach she ignored, and to seriously consider her position.

"I stand by everything I have said publicly on this issue."

ITV Wales has asked the Welsh Government for a comment.

2023 has been a turbulent year for the WRU with allegations of sexism first being made public in January.

Last month a damning review of the WRU revealed the extent of the misogyny and sexism at the organisation.

Among some of the evidence the independent review panel heard, was how a WRU representative had expressed views that 'men are the master race' and how there was gossip about how a female manager had 'slept her way' to a job.

Other information revealed how slurs about women in same sex relationships were thrown around the organisation.

Revelations about a toxic and misogynistic culture first came to light 11 months ago on the eve of this year’s Six Nations.

It led to chaos exploding at the WRU after a number of employees made allegations about misogyny and sexism, with the then CEO Steve Phillips resigning and sponsors considering their positions.

It led to the new Chair and CEO of the WRU being hauled in front of a Senedd Committee vowing to implement any changes from an external report.

With that report now landing, it includes 36 recommendations in total, with the WRU saying it is committed to ensuring all are actioned.

