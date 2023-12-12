South Wales Police have been dealing with a 'serious collision' involving a bus and a car in Tonyrefail.

The incident is said to have happened on Elwyn Street, in the small village of Coedely on the evening of Monday 11 December.

Officers have asked people to avoid the area.

Chief Superintendent Steve Jones from South Wales Police said, "Please can we ask the public to refrain from speculation and rumour while our officers deal with this serious collision.

"These are obviously tragic circumstances and we do not wish for speculation online to cause suffer further distress to the families of those involved.

"The road is likely to remain closed through to the morning while officers investigate the collision.

"Anyone with dash cam footage or who was witness to the collision is asked to contact us quoting reference 2300420639"

