Mark Drakeford has announced his resignation as First Minister of Wales.

It comes two days after Mr Drakeford told ITV Cymru Wales' Sharp End programme, he intended to go at some point in 2024.

He has been at the forefront of Welsh politics for decades, but recently led the Welsh Labour Government through the covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Drakeford has been Wales' First Minister for five years.

Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, wished Mr Drakeford "well as he stands down from the helm".

He added: “While we may have different visions for Wales, I know I'm joined by colleagues in holding a huge amount of respect for his dedication to the job of First Minister.

“It’s important, however, with this announcement that there is no distraction from the really important job of delivering for the people of Wales.

“Labour politicians jockeying for the role of First Minister must not detract from this.”

