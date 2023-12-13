Police and the fire service are at the scene of a large fire at an industrial estate in Treforest.

South Wales Police said they were responding to a "serious incident" on Severn Road in Treforest, Pontypridd.

Roads around the area of Treforest Industrial Estate are currently closed, with South Wales Police saying they are expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area. South Wales Fire and Rescue confirmed that they were also in attendance.

A statement from South Wales Police said: "We are at the scene of a serious incident on Severn Road, Treforest.

"The roads around the area of Treforest Industrial Estate are currently closed and are expected to remain as such for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible."

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board says its emergency departments are on "high alert" has asked the public to avoid attending A&E unless "absolutely necessary."

A statement from the health board read: "Due to the ongoing incident at Treforest Industrial Estate this evening, all of our emergency departments are currently on high alert.

"Please help us by not attending A&E unless absolutely necessary. We need to be able to provide care to those who need it the most. Thank you."

