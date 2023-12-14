Play Brightcove video

Body camera footage shows the moment police officers forced their way into the house

A man from Pontlottyn has received jailed for drugs supply offences linked to a network of dealers in north-west England.

Connor Sainsbury, 21, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, 7 December.

He pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug class B – cannabis; and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug class B– ketamine.

Sainsbury also pled guilty to the possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He was arrested on Tuesday 13 June as part of Operation Bergen, an initiative targeting organised crime groups in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly, linked to the supply of drugs.

Credit: Gwent Police

Gwent Police constable Rhys Jones, the officer in the case, said: “Sainsbury played a leading role in the distribution and sale of ketamine and cannabis to dealers lower down the chain.

“He was part of a nationwide network of drug dealers leading back to Liverpool, benefitting from the sale of drugs and making a substantial amount of money in the process.

“The defendant was one of several arrests which took place in both Gwent and Manchester and the work of both services had led to this conviction, disrupting the supply of drugs into our service area.

Sainsbury was jailed for three years and eight months and will be required to appear at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at a later date.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...