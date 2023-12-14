An investigation into complaints about South Wales Police, made by the families of two teenage boys who died in Cardiff this year has been launched.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were riding on an electric bike when they were involved in a collision in the Ely area of the city. CCTV showed a police van travelling close behind the bike in the run up to the incident.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a second investigation focused on issues raised by the boys' families.

The IOPC is now looking into complaints about the police force's response and management of the collision scene, the treatment of the families at the scene, and the force's communication with the families following the boys' deaths.

The police watchdog said that their original investigation into South Wales Police and their interactions with the teenagers before their deaths is at an "advanced stage."

The driver and passenger of the police van were issued with gross misconduct notices by the watchdog in June and, in August, it informed the driver of the police van that they were under criminal investigation for dangerous driving.

However, the IOPC has said that this does not necessarily mean that disciplinary or criminal proceedings will follow.

IOPC Director David Ford: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of Kyrees and Harvey and everyone impacted by their untimely deaths.

"We are independently investigating several complaints raised by their families, which are mainly centred around their interactions with South Wales Police on the night of the incident and in the following days and weeks.

"This is in addition to our original investigation for which we have obtained and scrutinised a substantial volume of evidence and we continue to make good progress.

"Decisions regarding any disciplinary proceedings and any referral to the Crown Prosecution Service will be made upon the conclusion of our investigation.

"We are updating the boys’ families and South Wales Police regularly with our progress on both investigations."

