The race to replace Mark Drakeford as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister has begun.

Vaughan Gething, the Economy Minister, has formally launched his campaign.

Meanwhile two of the most senior Welsh Government cabinet ministers have both ruled themselves out and supported another contender.

Climate Change minister, Julie James, and Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths, both say they want the Education Minister Jeremy Miles in the top job.

Vaughan Gething was Wales' Health Minister for the majority of the covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on his X account, formerly Twitter, Mr Gething said he is "deeply honoured to have such strong support from right across the party".

It follows the announcement from Mark Drakeford that he will stand down as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales in March 2024.

More to follow

