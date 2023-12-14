Wales head coach Warren Gatland has finally got his man and secured a return to the coaching setup for his trusty lieutenant, Rob Howley.

The pair - along with Shaun Edwards - masterminded a golden generation for Wales in the Test arena. Together, they guided the country to Grand Slams, Six Nations wins and even No.1 in the world rankings for a brief period.

But Howley's last tenure ended under a cloud when he was sent home from the 2019 Rugby World Cup - which was billed as a swansong for the coaching staff who were all moving on following the tournament - after contravening World Rugby's betting rules.

An investigation then found Howley to have placed over 300 bets on the sport and he was banned for 18 months.

Rob Howley (right) with Warren Gatland in 2018 Credit: PA Images

The former scrum-half, who has always struck a remorseful tone on the subject, went to Canada to rebuild his coaching career following the conclusion of his ban.

Gatland is known to have wanted to bring him back to Wales when the Kiwi returned to take over the national side last year, but the move was blocked by the WRU hierarchy.

Now, Howley is back in the national setup as a technical assistant. Alex King will be continuing to perform Howley's old role as attack coach but it will be intriguing to see how the two work together.

He also has a wider brief of being involved in the men's pathway system and will work closely with new under-20s head coach Richard Whiffin.

“It feels to me like the time is right and I am really looking forward to returning to the fold with Wales,” said Howley.

“I have a second opportunity to do a job I’ve dedicated my working life to and I’m grateful to everyone in Welsh rugby for their acceptance and their faith in me, it’s faith I intend to repay to the best of my ability.

“The opportunity to work with the U20s and other pathway teams and help develop and prepare them for the challenges of international rugby is particularly exciting.

“I have been through an extremely challenging time in my life, speaking out and talking about it has enabled me to move forward.

"I will be more than happy to share my experience with others who might be experiencing tough times and I’m grateful to all of those around me who have supported me through these times."

Rob Howley during the captain's run at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff back in 2017 Credit: PA Images

Gatland described Howley's return as a major coup.

He said: “When we lost Rob from Welsh rugby, we lost a hugely significant amount of intellectual property, knowledge of the game in Wales and of the international scene.

“I’m delighted to welcome him back into this new role. To be able to link the U20s and pathway teams up seamlessly with our strategy and planning for the national squad is going to benefit all parts of the game, including our four regional sides and their academies.

“As far as the senior men’s team is concerned we are delighted that he will be joining the 2024 coaching team and it is a major coup for Welsh rugby to have secured his services once again.”

