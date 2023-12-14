Treforest fire: Body found after search of site, police confirm

A body has been found following a search of the site of an industrial estate in Treforest, police have confirmed.

Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at a premises on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, South Wales Police has said.

An explosion at a property shortly after 7pm last night was reported and, following a search of the site officers have located a body.

A statement from South Wales Police said that while identification has not yet been completed, specially trained officers are supporting the family of the missing individual.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones of South Wales Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

"Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

"Roads are gradually being re-opened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

"I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with."

