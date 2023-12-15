The woman who died following an explosion at premises in Treforest Industrial Estate has been named.

Danielle Evans, 40, was a "whirlwind of a woman who leaves a gaping hole in her family and friends’ hearts".

Her family described her as "an intelligent, caring and beautiful soul".

"The most important things to her were her husband, family, dogs and friends."

Formal identification took place on Friday morning and her family are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts remain with Danielle’s family, friends and work colleagues, at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident, and these enquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies.

“The patience and understanding of the businesses in Treforest Industrial Estate and local residents is very much appreciated whilst this work remains ongoing.”

South Wales Police is working with fire service and Health and Safety Executive colleagues to establish the cause.

Members of the public have been asked to upload mobile phone, CCTV or other video footage as well as any other information they may hold which could assist in the investigation.

