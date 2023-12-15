Play Brightcove video

Scott Yorath said customers at a restaurant in Nantgarw heard the blast

A community still reeling from an explosion and large fire is raising money for devastated business owners in Treforest.

Nearly eight and a half thousand pounds has so far been raised. The target is £10,000 following a blaze at premises on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate.

A body was found after a search of the site, police confirmed on Thursday 14 December.

A joint investigation is underway to find out what caused the fire.

South Wales Police have issued an appeal for footage following the explosion.

Investigators want to hear from anyone with information or those who have not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

Anyone who might have dash-cam, ring doorbell footage, or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the explosion is being urged to contact police.

