Health Minister Eluned Morgan has ruled herself out of the contest to replace Mark Drakeford as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister.

Ms Morgan had been a candidate in the last leadership election in 2018 and was widely thought to have been contemplating a second bid.

With one candidate, the Economy Minister Vaughan Gething, already declared and another, the Education Minister Jeremy Miles, all but certain to put his name forward formally, attention now turns to the Social Partnerships minister Hannah Blythyn.

In her statement, Eluned Morgan said that she wanted to "extend my sincere appreciation for his dedicated service to Wales and his unwavering support to me during my tenure as a minister in his government."

She added that she had been "humbled by the support from fellow MSs, MPs, Councillors and Party members who have expressed their encouragement for me to consider standing in the upcoming leadership election.

"After careful deliberation, and to put an end to any further speculation, I have made the decision not to stand as leader of Labour in Wales.

Ms Morgan "At this point, my unwavering focus remains dedicated to navigating the health service through what will undoubtedly be one of the most challenging winters, exacerbated by the severe financial constraints and economic challenges brought about by the Tories' mismanagement of the economy.

"I stand ready to support the next Labour leader in Wales to deliver a political programme that will focus on delivering social justice, growing the economy and protecting the most vulnerable in society."

A YouGov poll for ITV Wales and Cardiff University conducted days before Wednesday's announcement by Mark Drakeford asked people who they want to succeed as the leader of Welsh Labour.

Vaughan Gething came top with 11%, followed by Eluned Morgan and Jeremy Miles in joint 2nd place with just 3%.

Ms Morgan has been running one of the most challenging Welsh Government departments since 2021.

As well as being a member of the Senedd, she's also a member of the House of Lords as Baroness Morgan and served as a member of the European Parliament before that.

