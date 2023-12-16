Welsh Labour has announced the timeline for members to vote for a new Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister of Wales following Mark Drakeford's resignation.

Nominations to become Mark Drakeford's successor will open on Monday at 11am.

The first stage of nominations, by Senedd Members, will close at 10am on 21 December.

The second stage, when local parties and affiliate organisations have a say, will close on 29 January.

Voting starts in February with a winner set to be declared on 16 March.

Mark Drakeford will remain in post as first minister until his successor is in place.

It’s likely that his final question session as first minister will take place on Tuesday 19 March, after which it’s expected he’ll formally resign from the post.

It means the selection of a new first minister will probably take place on Wednesday 20 March.

The two early frontrunners in terms of endorsements are Economy Minister Vaughan Gething, who announced his bid earlier this week and Education Minister Jeremy Miles, who has secured enough backers to run.

The latter is expected to formally announce his candidacy on Monday.

The position is only open to Senedd Members and anyone wanting to stand has to secure the nominations of five other MSs or a smaller number from Senedd colleagues if they also have nominations from affiliate organisations such as trades unions.

This weekend's timeline announcement comes as Social Partnership Minister Hannah Blythyn, who was discussed as a possible candidate, ruled herself out on Friday.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, she ruled out her candidacy and offered her support for the Education Minister Jeremy Miles.

She wrote: "In politics as in life, timing is everything. Whilst I am grateful for the support extended to me from across the Labour movement, after careful consideration, I have decided to support Jeremy Miles to be the next Welsh Labour Leader.

"Our communities and country continue to face turbulent times with unprecedented financial pressures on our public services, thanks to 13 years of Tory imposed austerity.

"I believe Jeremy is the right person to lead us through these current challenges & take our country forward.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Education Minister Jeremy Miles are the early frontrunners. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, MS for Bridgend, Sarah Murphy, has also backed Mr Miles, saying "he is the best candidate to unite our party, and lead Wales."

Jeremy Miles' campaign team is representing the endorsement as one from a rising star seen as the future of the party.

Amongst t hose supporting Vaughan Gething are fellow cabinet ministers Rebecca Evans, Lynne Neagle and Dawn Bowden, along with backbenchers, Hefin David, Joyce Watson, Vikki Howells, Jayne Bryant and Ken Skates.

He has won the public support of Labour frontbench MPs Chris Bryant and Nick Thomas-Symonds.

Jeremy Miles has also received endorsements from the leaders of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, Newport, Monmouthshire and Vale of Glamorgan along with two Labour Peers, Lord Peter Hain and Baroness Debbie Wilcox.

Mr Drakeford has been Wales' First Minister for five years.

He has been at the forefront of Welsh politics for decades, but recently led the Welsh Labour government through the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite announcing his resignation, he says he remains focused on key challenges for the months ahead such as "a child poverty strategy", "the future of steel-making in Wales" and "Module 2B of the Covid-19 UK Inquiry".

A YouGov poll for ITV Wales and Cardiff University conducted days before Wednesday's announcement by Mark Drakeford asked people who they want to succeed as the leader of Welsh Labour.

Vaughan Gething came top with 11%, followed by Eluned Morgan and Jeremy Miles in joint second place with 3%.

