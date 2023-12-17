One person has been taken to hospital after a candle sparked a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a property in Rhos-on-Sea, in Conwy, shortly before 9.40pm on Saturday night.

The cause of the fire was a candle left unattended, according to a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...