ITV Wales' Marina Jenkins' reports on a new Welsh-language women's safety campaign in Cardiff

A women's safety campaign has launched in Cardiff for the first time in the Welsh language, aiming to make the city a safer place for women over the festive period.

It comes after a survey found one-in-five women do not go out after dark in the capital.

The research was conducted by the city's Business Improvement District, FOR Cardiff.

It also found almost half of women who go out would only do so in a group, whilst just 12% would leave the house alone once it is dark.

The Women’s Safety Charter support businesses to train staff and encourage the public to create a "zero-tolerance culture" to sexual harassment in shops and public spaces across Cardiff.

It includes creating ways for staff to record and report incidents, as well as creating a register of staff who have been trained.

FOR Cardiff is also championing the "Ask for Angela" campaign – offered in Welsh for the first time – where women can ask "Is Angela here?" to indicate they need help.

It could involve staff calling them a taxi, separating a customer from an uncomfortable situation or calling police if needed.

The first Welsh language version of the Ask Angela campaign has launched.

Carolyn Brownell, interim executive director of FOR Cardiff, said: “The city does not have a specific issue when it comes to women's safety, it is a systemic issue across the UK.

"But we are now in the festive period and many are going out for Christmas parties or meeting friends, going on dates.

"So we thought it was a good idea to give the Ask Angela campaign, so that if something did turn or someone no longer felt comfortable, there is a safe process they can follow."

Jenny Brookes is the bar manager at the Daffodil pub in Cardiff and has worked in hospitality for many years.

She believes it is vital for all her staff to be trained in the Ask Angela protocol.

Jenny said: "If someone did come to the bar, speak to you at their table, or hand over a FOR Cardiff card, my staff know how to react to that.

"That is, speak to the person, take them to a safe place which is our office upstairs, ask them what has happened, or they ok and how they would like to proceed."

The Women’s Safety Charter hopes everyone can feel safe when enjoying a night out in the Welsh capital.

