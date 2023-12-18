Play Brightcove video

ITV Cymru Wales journalist Lewis Rhys Jones reports

This Christmas one family in Carmarthenshire only want one thing- for their pet donkey to come home.

The Doran family are offering a £1000 reward for returning Winston, a 20 year old former Blackpool donkey.

Bella and companion donkey Rudy miss Winston terribly. Credit: Amy Doran

Four-year-old Bella has written to Santa Claus to ask him to bring her donkey home for Christmas, and his companion donkey Rudy has been pining for him

"I've got a very upset daughter this Christmas. My daughter's devastated." said mum Amy Doran.

"They have a very special relationship."

Winston himself was a Christmas present when the family moved to Wales from Kent.

But Amy says he's been "part of the family ever since."

They fear he has been stolen for a Nativity play, and could die of separation anxiety or a broken heart.

They noticed he was missing when they returned to their home in Taliaris, near Llandeilo, from a weekend away.

Since then there's been no sign of the beloved family pet, and they're very worried about him.

"Every morning we're going to the field and hoping someone's put him back." said Amy.

"We just want our donkey back. If anybody has any heart this Christmas, just give my daughter her Christmas wish."

