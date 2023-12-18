Jeremy Miles has joined the race to become the new Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales.

The Education Minister announced on social media that he will be standing for election and said he was "hugely grateful" for the support he has already received.

It comes after Welsh Labour Members of the Senedd like Mick Antoniw and Julie Morgan declared their support for Mr Miles.

He joins Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, in the race to become the next Welsh Labour leader.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday morning, Jeremy Miles said he is "determined to build on Mark's [Drakeford's] legacy" and to end "the cycle of Tory crises that has worn down so many."

He began his announcement by saying: "If I think back to when I was growing up, wondering about my place in the world as a young gay man from a working class family in Pontarddulais, I would never have imagined that one day I would be putting myself forward to lead our great party and our nation."

Mr Miles also thanked party members who expressed their support for him to lead the party.

Both Gething and Miles already have the required number of backers among the Labour Members of the Senedd to get on the ballot.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies said that "both candidates to succeed Mark Drakeford will give us more of the same."He added: "They played key roles in a Labour Government that prioritised blanket 20mph speed limits while NHS waiting lists and education standards got worse. Welsh Conservatives put the people’s priorities first."

Miles was appointed education minister in 2021 and has been in the role ever since. Credit: PA

The leadership contest follows Mark Drakeford's announcement that he will stand down as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales in March 2024.

Nominations to become his successor opened on Monday at 11 am. The first stage of nominations, by Senedd Members, will close at 10 am on Thursday 21 December.

The second stage, when local parties and affiliate organisations have a say, will close on 29 January and voting starts in February with a winner set to be declared on 16 March.

In his resignation statement, Mark Drakeford said he will remain in post as first minister until his successor is in place.

Mark Drakeford will be standing down as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales in March 2024. Credit: PA

It looks unlikely that there will be a female candidate in the race. Two high-profile women in Welsh Labour who were being discussed as possible candidates have both ruled themselves out – Health Minister Eluned Morgan and Deputy Minister for Social Partnership Hannah Blythyn.

First Minister Mark Drakeford told BBC Wales' Politics Wales programme on Sunday that it is a "disappointment."

He said: "I wish there was a woman on that list because I believe in offering choice to people in the party. And we've made it easier to get people on the ballot paper during the last five years."

