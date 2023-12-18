Play Brightcove video

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 30-year-old man in Treforest.

Officers received a report just before 7.55 pm last night, Sunday 17 December, that a person had been assaulted in a property on Princess Street.

The man's family has been informed and police cordons remain in place whilst enquiries continue.

South Wales Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage to send it to their team of investigators.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea who is leading the investigation said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time, and we will continue to support them as our enquiries continue.

Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

He added: “It is imperative that we find out exactly what happened and I’m appealing to the public for help.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area between 7.00 pm and 8.30 pm last night and saw anything they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch.

"If you have dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage please send it in to us. We are particularly keen to have any footage along Broadway towards Pontypridd town centre.

“If you saw, or have heard anything since, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, at the very least your information could add certainty to details that we haven’t yet confirmed.

“I want to reassure local residents that there will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out extensive enquiries. Anyone with information or concerns can also speak to our officers”.

