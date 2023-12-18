Police are investigating the death of a man in Pontypridd.

A statement released by South Wales Police on Monday (18 December) said a man had died in Princess Street, Treforest.

Police cordons have been put in place while enquiries take place.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "The roads will re-open at the earliest opportunity. In the meantime, the support and understanding of the local community is very much appreciated.

"Further information will be provided as soon as available."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...