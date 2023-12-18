Police have launched an investigation after the death of a man in Treforest
Police are investigating the death of a man in Pontypridd.
A statement released by South Wales Police on Monday (18 December) said a man had died in Princess Street, Treforest.
Police cordons have been put in place while enquiries take place.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "The roads will re-open at the earliest opportunity. In the meantime, the support and understanding of the local community is very much appreciated.
"Further information will be provided as soon as available."
