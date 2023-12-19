A man who died after being assaulted in Treforest has been named by police as 30-year-old Daniel Rae.

Officers received a report just before 7.55 pm on Sunday 17 December that a person had died after an incident at a property on Princess Street.

A murder investigation was launched on Monday 18 December with enquiries ongoing.

South Wales Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage to send it to their team of investigators.

Police cordons remain in place in and around Princess Street. Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea who is leading the investigation said this was a "contained incident" and there is "no wider risk to the public".

DS O'Shea said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Daniel’s family and friends at this very difficult time, and our specially trained Family Liaison Officers will maintain their contact with the family as our enquiries move forward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that at this time there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

“If you saw or have heard anything in relation to the murder, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, please get in touch as at the very least your information could add certainty to details that we haven’t yet confirmed.

“Daniel’s murder is being investigated by the Major Crime Investigating Team (MCIT) along with officers and staff from across South Wales.

“A number of police cordons still exist in and around Princess Street and I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.

"The cordons have allowed us to complete some detailed forensic enquiries and have helped us to progress the investigation.

"I would like to apologise for any inconvenience that these cordons have caused to local residents, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.”

