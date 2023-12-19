Play Brightcove video

Kate Lewis joined the crowd welcoming Jess Ennis home

A mum-of-two is "happy" to finally be home after losing the ability to walk in the spring.

Jess Ennis, 30 from Gelligaer, has been in hospital since June and was unable to move back to her house which she shares with her husband and two daughters, until it was adapted.

Family and friends have rallied together over the past three months to transform her house in time for Christmas.

Jess said: "I'm just so happy to be home and I just can't believe what everyone has done for me.

"I never thought this was going to happen. Last time I spoke to you (ITV News), I never ever in a million years thought it was achievable and look at where we are now."

Locals in the area launched a fundraising campaign to pay for materials and labour to make the changes needed.

The whole community came out on Monday (17 December) to celebrate Jess's return to her house in Gelligaer.

Preparations for the big day began early, as tradespeople made the finishing touches to a new wheelchair ramp up to Jessica's front door.

Watch the emotional moment Jess Ennis returned home

Jessica was taken to hospital by paramedics in June after becoming paralysed from the waist down.

She was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a sudden condition which causes problems with how the brain receives and sends information to the body.

Since then, members of the community have been raising money to adapt her house through whatever means they can.

Jessica's mum, Tracey, tells Kate Lewis what the work means to the family.

Hundreds of people from across the community volunteered their time to help fundraise and renovate the house.

Breezeblocks, insulation, sand, cement and paint are just a few of the things which have been donated by local businesses.

Aberbargoed Fire Station raised hundreds of pounds for the renovations after walking on treadmills in full firefighting kit for four hours.

Alun Price and Paul Colley, from the Bryn Group, spent hours helping with the adaptations to Jess' house. Alun said: "We just had to give back for what she was giving the community.

"We've worked hard for the last months. It's been immense."

The local community raised hundreds of pounds to help make the adaptations to Jess' home. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Rag and Bone Man, Jamie Faulkner, has been instrumental in making her return home a reality.

They were complete strangers before Jess became unwell but after reading about her on social media he felt compelled to do something.

He has been there around the clock and at hand whenever they've needed him - Jess' family call him their real-life Robin Hood.

They are also ‘blown away’ by the time and effort that a local builder, Robbie Roberts, has put into making sure the dream of getting Jess home for Christmas is now a reality.

They say without him giving so much of his time so freely this would never have been possible.

After the big reveal, Jess thanked the crowd which had assembled to welcome her home.

"I just feel loved and happy and excited to start my new chapter," she said.

