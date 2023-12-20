Play Brightcove video

South Wales Police Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan spoke to Richard Morgan

Three months since the introduction of the new 20mph speed limit, one of Wales' police chiefs says they're "still working through the details" of their enforcement strategy.

Speaking to ITV News, the Chief Constable of South Wales Police, Jeremy Vaughan, said the force has been "recording data but not taking enforcement action".

He added, there would be a different approach to speeding motorists in the new year.

Road safety partnership GoSafe has issued 95 fines across Wales since the start of November.

Wales became the first UK nation to decrease the default speed limit to 20mph in September.

Since then, the Welsh Government have taken an 'education-focused' approach to the enforcement of the new limit.

Deputy Climate Change Minister, Lee Waters, said in the Senedd in October: "We've given a grace period but now we'll start to enforce, but we'll do it in the way we enforce other speed limits, by exceptions."

GoSafe, who are responsible for speed cameras, say they "have the continued supportof Chief Officers to allow the public time to get used to the change in limits."

Jeremy Vaughan, from South Wales Police, said the force is "still in the process of analysing the data of the first few months.

Wales introduced a default 20mph speed limit in September which has been met with widespread criticism. Credit: PA Images

He continued: "Our job is to take enforcement action where we have to and where necessary to do that. So in some circumstances, people will see that into 2024 we're going to try to do so, in the most appropriate way."

When he was pressed on the speed at which motorists would receive a penalty, he said: "For the rest of the road traffic legislation, it tends to be 10% plus 2.

"But of course, we're still working through the details of that because the 20s are newer legislation".

GoSafe said: "Our aim is to ensure compliance with the speed limits for the benefit of road safety, not to catch people out. Enforcement is carried out where there is evidence of risk and harm to people."

ITV Wales has asked Wales' three other police forces about their enforcement policies.

The Welsh Government and Gwent Police both said that they had nothing more to add to the statement from GoSafe.

