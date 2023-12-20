Two men are in hospital with injuries after a "serious assault" in the centre of Cardiff last night.

It's after an incident outside the city's main railway station at Central Square on Tuesday evening (19 December).

South Wales Police have launched an investigation and remain at the scene.

South Wales Police has appealed for any witnesses or people with footage of the incident to come forward. Credit: Daily Post Wales

A cordon is in place from outside One Central Square and runs the length of the BBC headquarters.

The force has appealed for any witnesses or people with footage of the incident to come forward.

A statement from South Wales Police says: "Officers attended a report of a serious assault in Cardiff Central Square this evening at approximately 8.45 pm on December 19.

"Two men are in hospital with injuries.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to get in contact quoting reference 2300430965."

