Two young men aged 18 and 17 are in critical condition in hospital with stab wounds after a serious assault in Cardiff last night.

South Wales Police were called to Cardiff Central Square on Wednesday evening (19 December) at around 8.45 pm.

Cordons initially installed from One Central Square along the length of the BBC headquarters have since been removed.

Police understand that two groups of young people were in the area before the incident.

South Wales Police were called to Cardiff Central Square yesterday evening (Wednesday, 19 December) at around 8.45 pm. Credit: Daily Post Wales

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to get in touch with their investigators.

Detective Superintendent Tom Moore, from South Wales Police, said: “Extensive enquiries are on-going to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“CCTV footage from surrounding buildings has been recovered which will help us piece together the events which unfolded on Wednesday evening.

“We would appeal for anyone with information or footage to please come forward.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...